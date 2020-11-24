Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

EEOC Nabs $310K Recovery In Race, Sex Harassment Suits

Law360 (November 24, 2020, 4:52 PM EST) -- Tegra Medical LLC agreed to pay $240,000 to end a U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission suit claiming the company sat idly by as female workers faced lewd comments and unwanted advances, while the operator of Smashburger reached a $70,000 deal to wrap up a racial harassment case, the EEOC said Tuesday.

A consent decree filed Monday in Massachusetts federal court requires Tegra to establish an independent telephone hotline for complaints in English and Spanish and provide sexual harassment and retaliation training to employees within the next two months.

Smashburger's consent decree, filed Friday in Brooklyn federal court, also requires revisions to...

