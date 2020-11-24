Chancery Slams Gilead Stonewalling Over Records Demands

Law360 (November 24, 2020, 8:02 PM EST) -- Pointing to "overly aggressive" efforts by Gilead Sciences Inc. to shut down demands for records as part of stockholder investigations into potential company malfeasance over its AIDS drug, a Delaware vice chancellor has ordered the company to cooperate and authorized investors to seek shifting their legal fees to the company, saying Gilead's conduct "epitomizes a trend." Vice Chancellor Kathaleen S. McCormick's post-trial ruling late Monday cleared the way for stockholders in four cases to secure records they said are needed to investigate potential anti-competitive wrongdoing, kickback schemes and patent infringement by the company. All were allegedly tied to potentially costly enforcement...

