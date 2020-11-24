Law Firms Say Botched BP Oil Spill Claims Time-Barred

Law360 (November 24, 2020, 6:33 PM EST) -- A group of law firms have asked a Louisiana federal judge to toss a lawsuit brought by local fishermen accusing the firms of mishandling their clients' requests for compensation following the BP Deepwater Horizon oil spill in April 2010, arguing that the alleged claims are time-barred. The firms on Monday pushed back against Brandon Henry and 20 other Louisiana residents' lawsuit alleging that the lawyers hastily filed their claims with falsely inflated damages in order to hike up their attorney fees from the settlement paid out by BP. According to the attorneys, the clock started running on the alleged claims more...

