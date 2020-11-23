Walmart's Mexico Unit Probed Over Antitrust Allegations

Law360 (November 23, 2020, 11:45 PM EST) -- Walmart de Mexico, or Walmex, said it was notified Monday that Mexican authorities are investigating it for potential monopolistic practices, according to a statement from the retailer. Mexico's Federal Economic Competition Commission has launched a probe into Walmex's activities in the "market of supply and wholesale distribution of consumer goods, their retail commercialization and related services," the company said. Walmex "is confident that its actions have always adhered to applicable legislation and that its participation in the Mexican market has always resulted in lower prices for the consumer, particularly benefitting lower-income Mexican families, and in remote areas of the country that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS