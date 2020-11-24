Robbins Geller To Lead FirstEnergy Shareholder Suit

Law360 (November 24, 2020, 3:37 PM EST) -- An Ohio federal judge on Monday consolidated two shareholder class actions alleging Ohio utility company FirstEnergy bribed state lawmakers with $60 million to secure a $1.3 billion taxpayer bailout and named Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP lead counsel for the proposed class. Six groups vied to lead investors in the suits that came after federal prosecutors lobbed criminal charges against high-ranking state officials in July for their alleged involvement in a $60 million racketeering and bribery scheme to get funding for FirstEnergy's two nuclear power plants. Chief U.S. District Judge Algenon L. Marbley on Monday consolidated the two class actions...

