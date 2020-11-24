Entra Rejects $3.34B Takeover Offer, Mulling Alternate Bid

Law360 (November 24, 2020, 12:07 PM EST) -- Norwegian office property manager Entra has rejected a takeover offer from Swedish real estate firm SBB worth 30 billion Norwegian crowns ($3.34 billion), saying it is instead considering a separate takeover offer made by an undisclosed bidder. Samhallsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB, or SBB, made its proposal for Entra ASA on Tuesday morning, saying in a statement that it intends to launch a voluntary tender offer for all of the target's outstanding shares. Under SBB's bid, Entra shareholders would receive 165 Norwegian crowns per share via a mixture of cash and stock, which represents a premium of about 26.3% compared to Entra's...

