7 Questions for Quinn Emanuel's Richard East

Law360, London (November 27, 2020, 10:32 AM GMT) -- Changing jobs is always a risk. But leaving an established BigLaw firm to set up one of the first litigation-only law firms in London at the height of the last financial crisis goes beyond the standard career shifts. Richard East Ask the founder of Quinn Emanuel's London office Richard East. Looking back, the senior partner says, the last 12 years have been a success: The crisis passed through the courts and demand for work was high. The firm now has more than 100 attorneys and is set to shatter last year's earnings. But, in 2008, East knew that if the project...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS