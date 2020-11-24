Fraud Suspect Can't Get Funds To Pay Off BMW, New Kitchen

Law360, London (November 24, 2020, 5:33 PM GMT) -- Appellate judges in London on Tuesday barred an investment adviser accused of scamming investors as part of a £15.25 million ($20 million) Ponzi scheme from using frozen funds to pay off his BMW or refurbish a Spanish holiday home as he awaits trial. The Court of Appeal denied an application by Andrew Luckhurst to vary the terms of a restraint order preventing him from tapping additional funds to pay for his £6,000 monthly living expenses. Judges for the court said Luckhurst, who has been accused of duping customers into investing into the scheme, didn't need the extra cash, which he had...

