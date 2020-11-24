Manhattan Grocer Dean & DeLuca Gets Ch. 11 Plan Approval

Law360 (November 24, 2020, 5:03 PM EST) -- Upscale New York grocery chain Dean & DeLuca received approval Tuesday from a bankruptcy judge there for its Chapter 11 plan of reorganization arising from a global deal with its unsecured creditors and bank lenders. During a hearing before U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Michael E. Wiles, debtor attorney Tristan G. Axelrod of Brown Rudnick LLP said the resolution of the case issues led to the presentation of a consensual plan that provides recoveries for unsecured creditors and allows the company to continue operating despite the challenging retail environment. "This is a fully consensual plan and creditors have voted to reflect that," Axelrod...

