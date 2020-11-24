Film Distributor Gets OK To Add Monex Execs To £18M Suit

Law360, London (November 24, 2020, 6:11 PM GMT) -- Film distributor Entertainment One won permission Tuesday to add allegations to its £18 million ($24 million) suit against Monex claiming that the foreign exchange firm's top bosses knew of bribes being paid to secure foreign exchange trading business. Master Paul Teverson gave the film studio two weeks to provide the High Court with voluntary particulars of claim setting out what the trading firm's board members knew of the alleged wrongdoing. Entertainment One Ltd. has proposed making further amendments to its claim arguing that "excessive" profits being made off of the Canadian studio's trades must have come to the attention of Monex's management...

