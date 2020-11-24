SG Tells Justices Calif. Donor Privacy Law Unconstitutional

Law360 (November 24, 2020, 5:26 PM EST) -- A federal appeals court erred in upholding a California law requiring charitable organizations to disclose tax information about their largest donors because it infringes on the First Amendment right of association, the U.S. solicitor general told the U.S. Supreme Court. The U.S. solicitor general told the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday that a California law requiring charities to disclose tax information about their largest donors is unconstitutional. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File) The Ninth Circuit erred in holding that the law need not be narrowly tailored, acting Solicitor General Jeffrey Wall told the high court in an amicus brief filed late Monday....

