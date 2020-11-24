Amazon Teams Up With Feds To Keep Fake Goods Out Of US

Law360 (November 24, 2020, 7:11 PM EST) -- Amazon and the federal government are teaming up to investigate and seize counterfeit goods at U.S. ports of entry in a public-private partnership that comes just months after Congress and the Trump administration blasted the online retailer for not being tough enough on sellers of pirated goods. Under the partnership, dubbed Operation Fulfilled Action, Amazon will be sharing information with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's National Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center, or IPR Center, to assist the government in its investigations into counterfeit goods at ports of entry. Dharmesh Mehta, Amazon's vice president of customer trust and partner support, said...

