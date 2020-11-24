Netflix Settles 'Choose Your Own Adventure' Trademark Suit

Law360 (November 24, 2020, 1:56 PM EST) -- Netflix Inc. has agreed to settle a lawsuit that claimed the company's interactive movie "Black Mirror: Bandersnatch" infringed the trademark rights to the once-popular "Choose Your Own Adventure" book series. In an order Monday, a California federal judge said the streaming giant had reached a settlement to end a case filed last year by Chooseco LLC, a company that relaunched the 1980s book series in the 2000s. Monetary terms of the deal were not publicly disclosed. A spokeswoman for Netflix declined to comment; an attorney for Chooseco did not respond to a request for comment. According to Monday's order, the settlement...

