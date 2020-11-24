Sierra Club Files DC Circ. Challenge To EPA Coal Ash Rule

Law360 (November 24, 2020, 6:12 PM EST) -- The Sierra Club and other environmental groups on Tuesday filed a D.C. Circuit challenge against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's rule that advocates say improperly extends the life of unlined coal ash ponds operated by electric utilities. The Sierra Club, Waterkeeper Alliance and others say the EPA extended compliance deadlines despite the threat coal ash ponds pose to public health and the environment in violation of the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act. "[EPA] has allowed the extension of the life of these impoundments despite the damage they know will occur and is occurring," Lisa Evans, an attorney for Earthjustice representing the...

