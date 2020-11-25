Response Options For Danish Cum-Ex Interview Targets

Law360 (November 25, 2020, 12:46 PM EST) -- Probably the biggest civil case happening in London at present is the one brought against 70-odd defendants by SKAT, the Danish tax authority equivalent of Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs. SKAT alleges it was defrauded on a gargantuan scale in connection with tax refunds it made during 2007-2015 arising from cum-ex transactions. The trial judge, Justice Jonathan Baker, one of the finest civil fraud judges sitting in the High Court, has described the trial as "sufficiently massive" to require it to be split into three parts. The first of this trio, which is expected to last a year, is scheduled to...

