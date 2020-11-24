How Firms Can Prep For A More 'Aggressive' SEC

Law360 (November 24, 2020, 6:41 PM EST) -- With a Joe Biden presidency around the corner and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Jay Clayton officially announcing he'll depart by year-end, industry attorneys believe in-house legal and compliance professionals at financial firms should expect a more aggressive incoming enforcement regime. Clayton and his enforcement division's focus has been on protecting Main Street investors from malevolent schemes and frauds, noted Matthew C. Solomon, a Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP partner and the SEC's former chief litigation counsel. The SEC doled out significant corporate penalties over the past four years, exemplified by a high-profile set of actions against Silicon Valley-based...

