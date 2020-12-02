5 Tips For Responding To Alice Patent Eligibility Rejections

Law360 (December 2, 2020, 4:03 PM EST) -- Ever since the 2014 U.S. Supreme Court decision Alice Corp. v. CLS Bank International, patent prosecutors have wondered if federal district courts and others have fallen into the rabbit hole or are looking through the looking glass when ruling on patent eligibility. The Alice decision provided a two-part test for determining patent eligibility: 1. Are the claims directed to a patent-ineligible concept, such as an abstract idea? 2. If so, the court should consider whether the claims' other elements transform the claim into a patent-eligible concept.[1] In response to Alice, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has issued numerous recommendations, which...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS