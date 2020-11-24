Telehealth Platform Can't Oust Medical Pot Co., Judge Says

Law360 (November 24, 2020, 10:10 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge said on Monday that a cannabis telehealth service could not evict a medical marijuana business from its platform even if some of the company's practices were questionable, saying there was no material violation of the pair's agreement. Although U.S. District Judge Sara L. Ellis found that GCM Partners LLC had not complied with rules governing medicine and fee-splitting in Illinois, she still granted the company a preliminary injunction against its business partner Hipaaline Ltd. The court accused Hipaaline of raising GCM's purported compliance issues as part of a "bad faith" effort to find an expedient excuse to...

