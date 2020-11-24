Consulting Co. Can't Sue Contractor For Switching Firms

Law360 (November 24, 2020, 9:06 PM EST) -- A Texas appellate court on Tuesday declined to revive an oil and gas consulting company's breach of contract lawsuit against a former independent contractor, finding the consulting company's noncompete clause was unenforceable. The three-judge panel of the Sixth Court of Appeals in Texarkana denied Titan Oil & Gas Consultants LLC's bid to overturn a lower court's dismissal of its claims against David W. Willis and competitor RigUp Inc. Willis, who works for hydrocarbon explorer Apache Corp., switched his insurance and payroll services from Titan to RigUp. Titan claimed that by going to RigUp, Willis would expose confidential information from Titan and Apache's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS