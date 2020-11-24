Railroad Operator's Fees Must Be Covered, Chancery Says

Law360 (November 24, 2020, 9:54 PM EST) -- A Delaware vice chancellor ruled Tuesday that American Rail Partners LLC must cover legal expenses incurred by a railroad ownership company that it sued over unjust enrichment claims, saying an agreement in place "unambiguously" provides that expenses be covered. In a 24-page memorandum opinion, Vice Chancellor Paul A. Fioravanti Jr. said fee advancement provisions of American Rail Partners' limited liability agreement are "quite broad" and unambiguous. "For purposes of this action, there is no dispute that the plaintiffs are covered persons under the broad advancement and indemnification provisions of the company's limited liability company agreement," the opinion said. International Rail Partners...

