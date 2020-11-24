Feds Say 4th Circ. Skimped On Baltimore Climate Suit Review

Law360 (November 24, 2020, 9:36 PM EST) -- The federal government on Monday told the U.S. Supreme Court that it should be easier for energy giants like Chevron and Exxon Mobil to move state court lawsuits seeking to hold them liable for climate change damages to federal court. Chevron Corp., Exxon Mobil Corp. and other energy companies have successfully petitioned the justices to review the Fourth Circuit's March decision rejecting their arguments that Baltimore's climate suit belongs in federal court. The appeals court held that it could only review a federal judge's remand order on "federal officer removal" grounds, which addresses whether the companies would be protected like the...

