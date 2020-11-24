Yellen At Treasury Could Set Stage For More Active FSOC

Law360 (November 24, 2020, 10:37 PM EST) -- The selection of former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen to serve as treasury secretary in the incoming Biden administration could position the Financial Stability Oversight Council to step up its scrutiny of the nonbank sector, a corner of the financial system that is drawing renewed concerns about its potential fragility. News broke on Monday of Yellen's anticipated nomination to lead the U.S. Department of the Treasury, where she would have an enormous role in shaping President-elect Joe Biden's efforts to heal the U.S. economy from damage inflicted by the coronavirus pandemic. As treasury secretary, Yellen would also be responsible for chairing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS