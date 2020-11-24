4th Circ. Says OT Exemption Wrongly Used In Tip-Pooling Suit

Law360 (November 24, 2020, 9:49 PM EST) -- Tipped workers at a North Carolina sushi restaurant won a partial revival Tuesday of a Fair Labor Standards Act suit, with the Fourth Circuit ruling that a lower court had erred in applying a commission-based exemption to the federal law's overtime requirements. A three-judge panel said workers at a Cary, North Carolina, restaurant called Ãn can proceed with claims that the shuttered high-end sushi joint used an illegal tip pool. The panel found that a lower court had handed Ãn an early victory based on an inaccurate application of 29 U.S.C. § 207(i), which the court dubbed "the 7(i) exemption."...

