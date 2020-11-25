The Ill-Fated Emergence Of The Bitcoin Balance Sheet

Law360 (November 25, 2020, 4:02 PM EST) -- This year MicroStrategy relished in a good problem to have — a half a billion dollars of cash in its bank account and uncertainty over what to do with it. The company could have paid its shareholders a hefty dividend, bought back a truckload of its stock, invested in research and development, financed new acquisitions or pursued other traditional financial endeavors. But the Nasdaq-traded tech firm got creative, and instead opted to buy $425 million worth of Bitcoin,[1] converting what MicroStrategy called its "primary treasury reserve asset" into Bitcoin.[2] Just visit the Bitcoin information link on MicroStrategy's website and read all...

