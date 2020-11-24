Kroger Says Apron Symbol For Workers Isn't LGBTQ-Related

Law360 (November 24, 2020, 8:05 PM EST) -- Kroger Co. is urging a federal judge to toss a U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission suit brought on behalf of two Christian workers who alleged the grocery chain put a symbol on their aprons in support of the LGBTQ community, saying the logo has nothing to do with sexual orientation. In Monday's answer to the EEOC's September complaint, Kroger said the small blue, yellow and red "Kroger's Promise" heart that appears in an upper corner of employees' aprons was the result of an April 2019 marketing campaign — and not a rainbow. "The red heart symbolizes Kroger's commitment to uplift in...

