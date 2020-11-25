Feds Say NC Atty Used Fraudulent Funds For Plastic Surgery

Law360 (November 25, 2020, 7:44 PM EST) -- A North Carolina attorney has been charged with bank fraud after she and two others allegedly applied for loans and credit cards using Social Security numbers that were not theirs to pay for her plastic surgery and other expenses, according to federal prosecutors. The lawyer, Tiffany Dawn Russell, 41, of Durham had her initial appearance before a magistrate judge on Tuesday after a federal grand jury indicted her with unauthorized use of access devices and multiple counts of bank fraud and misuse of Social Security numbers, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina. Rahne Cooper,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS