Greenberg Traurig Taps Ex-HHS Atty For Health Care Practice

Law360 (November 30, 2020, 2:01 PM EST) -- Greenberg Traurig LLP has hired an attorney who worked for more than a decade with the federal agency that oversees Medicare and Medicaid to join the firm's 75-lawyer health care and U.S. Food and Drug Administration practice. Andrew Tsui was hired as of counsel for Greenberg Traurig to advise health care companies and other clients in legal disputes and as they develop drug treatments and medical devices, the firm announced this month. Tsui is based in the firm's office in Washington, D.C. Greenberg Traurig employs 2,000 lawyers in 11 countries and has dozens of practices, such as banking and financial services,...

