US Hits China With Currency Duties, Breaking New Ground

Law360 (November 24, 2020, 7:52 PM EST) -- The Trump administration announced a 122.5% levy on Chinese twist ties Wednesday, marking the first time it has hit Beijing with duties over allegations of currency manipulation. In a preliminary ruling, the U.S. Department of Commerce found that China's "undervalued" currency was making its twist ties cheaper on the U.S. market. It is the second time the agency has treated a foreign currency as an illegal subsidy on the heels of a similar ruling against Vietnamese tires earlier this month. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross issued a statement saying his agency would "continue to use the legal tools at our disposal to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS