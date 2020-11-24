LGBT Rights, Virus Advice Top Priorities For EEOC's Samuels

Law360 (November 24, 2020, 8:47 PM EST) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission's Jocelyn Samuels told Law360 in an exclusive interview that getting employers up to speed on the U.S. Supreme Court's blockbuster Bostock ruling, issuing fresh COVID-19 guidance and tackling the wage gap are among her top priorities for the coming year. EEOC Commissioner Jocelyn Samuels outlined her regulatory wishlist in an interview with Law360 last week, citing LGBT rights and virus guidance as top priorities. (EEOC Photo) Democratic EEOC Commissioner Samuels, a former top-ranking civil rights official in the U.S. departments of Justice and Health and Human Services under the Obama administration, outlined her regulatory wish...

