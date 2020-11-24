Federalist Publisher's 'Salt Mine' Tweet Is Unlawful: NLRB

Law360 (November 24, 2020, 10:44 PM EST) -- A tweet from The Federalist's publisher saying he would send employees "back to the salt mine" if they tried to unionize was an "obvious threat" that violated federal labor law, the National Labor Relations Board ruled Tuesday, ordering him to delete the tweet. The 3-0 ruling largely accepts the April decision from Administrative Law Judge Kenneth W. Chu, who said that FDRLST Media LLC, which runs the conservative online magazine The Federalist, ran afoul of the National Labor Relations Act when Ben Domenech tweeted, "FYI @fdrlst first one of you tries to unionize I swear I'll send you back to the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS