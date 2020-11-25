SmileDirect Tries To Save Calif. Dental Board Suit At 9th Circ.

Law360 (November 25, 2020, 6:41 PM EST) -- SmileDirectClub has told the Ninth Circuit that a California federal court was wrong to find that what the company calls a harassment campaign by the state's dental board was instead a proper exercise of its regulatory authority. The teeth alignment and teledentistry company is looking to flip a July ruling from U.S. District Judge George H. Wu that dismissed the company's antitrust and other claims after finding the allegedly anti-competitive harassment could just be the regulator doing its job. The company's opening brief to the circuit court on Tuesday argued the conduct clearly was not aimed at regulating the dental industry and included statewide...

