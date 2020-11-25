British Man Denies Obstructing FCA Fraud Case

Law360, London (November 25, 2020, 1:50 PM GMT) -- A British man accused of helping a businessman hide his U.K. assets pleaded not guilty to obstructing a Financial Conduct Authority fraud investigation when he made a virtual appearance at a London court on Wednesday. Stephen Allen entered the plea to a single count at a short hearing at Southwark Crown Court as he appeared via videolink. Allen is accused of helping another British businessman "pervert the course of justice" by disguising his interest in the property in a smart district of central London, north of Hyde Park. Crown Court Judge Christopher Hehir scheduled a trial to last between 10 days and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS