EU Collective Redress Scheme Clears Final Hurdle

Law360, London (November 25, 2020, 10:57 AM GMT) -- European Union lawmakers have given the final green light to new rules that will allow consumers to bring collective actions against companies that have engaged in misconduct in a move to boost the bloc's consumer protection regime. The European Parliament said on Tuesday that it has approved the bloc's collective action regime, which it said will prevent companies from causing "mass harm" across national borders when they violate consumer rights in a broad range of areas such as data protection and financial services. The directive will enter into force 20 days after it is published in the Official Journal of the EU....

