Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Wells Fargo Loses PTAB Challenge Over Check Deposit IP

Law360 (November 25, 2020, 7:40 PM EST) -- Two United Services Automobile Association mobile check deposit patents have escaped Patent Trial and Appeal Board review unscathed after a determination that challenger Wells Fargo, which a jury said infringed one of the patents and should pay $200 million, didn't show the claims were obvious.

In a pair of inter partes review final decisions handed down Tuesday, the board said Wells Fargo's arguments that a skilled artisan would have been motivated to combine elements of two prior art references, referred to as Nepomniachtchi and Yoon, were unpersuasive.

"Based on the totality of this entire trial record, we agree with patent owner...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

PTAB Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Patents

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!