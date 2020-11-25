Wells Fargo Loses PTAB Challenge Over Check Deposit IP

Law360 (November 25, 2020, 7:40 PM EST) -- Two United Services Automobile Association mobile check deposit patents have escaped Patent Trial and Appeal Board review unscathed after a determination that challenger Wells Fargo, which a jury said infringed one of the patents and should pay $200 million, didn't show the claims were obvious. In a pair of inter partes review final decisions handed down Tuesday, the board said Wells Fargo's arguments that a skilled artisan would have been motivated to combine elements of two prior art references, referred to as Nepomniachtchi and Yoon, were unpersuasive. "Based on the totality of this entire trial record, we agree with patent owner...

