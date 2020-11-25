​​​​​​Walmart Shoppers Strike $5M Deal In Return Policy Fight

Law360 (November 25, 2020, 7:50 PM EST) -- A Missouri federal judge on Wednesday gave his blessing to a proposed $5 million class settlement resolving Walmart shoppers' claims that the retail giant stiffed customers on full refunds when accepting returns. U.S. District Judge Henry Edward Autrey granted preliminary approval to the settlement reached by Scott Pearlstone on behalf of a class of potentially hundreds of thousands of people who returned an item bought from Walmart or Sam's Club, online or in-store, and who then received a refund or store credit that did not include the sales tax paid at the time of the purchase. The settlement represents a "terrific outcome" for...

