EU Court Must Rethink Ruling Canceling €1.4M Cartel Fine

Law360 (November 25, 2020, 9:24 PM EST) -- Europe's highest appeals court on Wednesday told a lower court to rethink key parts of its decision nixing a cartel fine against a food processing technology company. The European Court of Justice declined to wholly reverse Düsseldorf, Germany-based GEA Group AG's win at the EU General Court because the lower court judge found it "superfluous" to mull the company's entire appeal, leaving a factual record not yet fully developed. But the court nevertheless dinged key parts of the decision to upend the financial penalties lobbed against GEA, which was one of 10 companies hit with a total of €173 million ($206 million) in...

