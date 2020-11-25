Sport Supplement Co., Owner Plead Guilty Over Steroids

Law360 (November 25, 2020, 4:35 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday announced that a North Carolina man and his sport supplement company pled guilty to a felony charge for illegally distributing steroids with the intent to defraud consumers and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and agreed to forfeit $1.2 million. The DOJ said that Brian Parks, 47, and his company MedFit Sarmacuticals Inc., formerly known as MedFitRX Inc., admitted to distributing synthetic chemicals meant to mimic the effects of testosterone and other anabolic steroids that were not approved by the FDA. Those chemicals are called selective androgen receptor modulators and the FDA has warned...

