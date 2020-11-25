NLRB Clears Game Tech Co. In Dispute Over Separation Pacts

Law360 (November 25, 2020, 5:12 PM EST) -- The National Labor Relations Board has reversed an administrative law judge's finding that a gaming technology company's separation agreements ran afoul of federal labor law, with one member dissenting and saying that the board's decision "only makes bad law worse." In a split decision Tuesday, the majority of the three-member NLRB panel disagreed with the administrative law judge's conclusion that a nondisparagement provision in the separation agreements International Game Technology offered to some workers was unlawful. The judge had analyzed the provision under the NLRB's 2017 precedent in The Boeing Co. decision and held that because the clause wasn't limited to...

