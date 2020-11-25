NLRB Official OKs Mail-In Vote For Security Co. Dog Handlers

Law360 (November 25, 2020, 5:04 PM EST) -- Dog handlers for a security company will vote by mail on whether to continue being represented by a union, a National Labor Relations Board regional director has said, finding their employer's pitch for a hybrid mail and in-person election is impractical for scattered employees facing COVID-19 travel restrictions. Kathy Drew-King, director of NLRB's Brooklyn office, found Tuesday that a vote on whether the United Federation of K-9 Handlers should remain the bargaining representative for dog handlers at MSA Security is best done by mail in light of the difficulty the agency would face in running such an election. MSA's argument that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS