Hospital, Clinic Duel Over 7th Circ. Reach In Antitrust Suit

Law360 (November 25, 2020, 6:00 PM EST) -- An outpatient center told the Seventh Circuit Tuesday that the court doesn't have jurisdiction to revive its claims against a hospital chain it accuses of negotiating insurance contracts that cut competitors out of insurance networks, saying the matter must be sent back to the district court for a new summary judgment decision. A Seventh Circuit panel ordered additional briefing on the jurisdictional issue earlier this month, after U.S. Circuit Judge Frank Easterbrook raised a question during oral arguments as to whether an appeal of the summary judgment ruling in favor of hospital chain Southern Illinois Healthcare and Blue Cross Blue Shield...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS