Ex-SCANA CEO Cops To Fraud In Nuke Plant Plans Debacle

Law360 (November 25, 2020, 7:36 PM EST) -- The former CEO of South Carolina utility company SCANA Corp. pled guilty to federal and state charges of fraud stemming from his role in an alleged plot in which the company misled investors about plans for a $9 billion nuclear power plant expansion. Federal prosecutors say Marsh, SCANA, its former Executive Vice President Stephen Byrne and subsidiary South Carolina Electric & Gas Co., a public utility that is now known as Dominion South Energy South Carolina Inc., misled investors about a project to build two nuclear units at a Jenkinsville, South Carolina, power plant that would qualify the company for more...

