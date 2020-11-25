NY Right To Investigate Trump Consulting Fees For Tax Fraud

Law360 (November 25, 2020, 5:04 PM EST) -- The New York Times recently reported that Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. and New York Attorney General Letitia James are both investigating tax write-offs on millions of dollars in consulting fees by the Trump Organization.[1] These fees include $747,622 paid to TTT Consulting LLC, a company reportedly co-owned by presidential adviser Ivanka Trump, who disclosed receiving that exact amount from TTT Consulting in 2017.[2] Ivanka, perhaps shaken by the thought that she and her family might face charges her father can't pardon away, has angrily tweeted that the investigations are "harassment pure and simple," continuing, "They know very well that...

