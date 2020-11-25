Akin Gump Must Explain Role In $1B Ohio Energy Bailout Bill

Law360 (November 25, 2020, 7:52 PM EST) -- An Ohio bankruptcy judge ordered Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP attorneys billing the bankruptcy estate of reorganized debtor FirstEnergy Solutions Corp. to explain what role, if any, they had in lobbying efforts to get a controversial $1 billion nuclear reactor bailout bill passed by the Ohio Legislature before he would approve their fees. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Alan M. Koschik issued the order late Tuesday, saying federal civil and criminal probes into the passage of Ohio's H.B. 6 had already ensnared several state government officials, including the speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives, and he would not grant final...

