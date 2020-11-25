Goodwin Steers Mass Spectrometry Biz Eyeing $75M IPO

Law360 (November 25, 2020, 5:15 PM EST) -- Mass spectrometry company 908 Devices on Wednesday filed for an initial public offering guided by Goodwin Procter LLP that is preliminarily estimated to bring in about $75 million. Boston-headquartered 908 Devices Inc. did not specify how many shares it plans to sell or at what price, but estimated a maximum offering size of about $75 million when calculating its registration fees. 908 Devices focuses on making measurement instruments for chemical and biochemical analysis and research, saying it is "democratizing" laboratory mass spectrometry devices. "We have developed an innovative suite of purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry … devices for the point-of-need,"...

