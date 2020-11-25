Texas A&M Sued After Supervisor's Restroom Spying Arrest

Law360 (November 25, 2020, 8:21 PM EST) -- A Texas A&M employee has sued the university and her former supervisor, who was arrested on suspicion of secretly recording women using the restroom, claiming her employer did not stop him from sexually harassing her or properly investigate the incident. The six-count lawsuit filed Tuesday in Texas federal court by Patricia Kraft includes allegations of Civil Rights Act violations for sex discrimination and a hostile work environment. Kraft claims that her former supervisor, Peter David Baty, sexually harassed her before he was arrested in connection with the camera found in the sole women's restroom in the Texas A&M Transportation Services Department...

