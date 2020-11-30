Russian Banks Get OK To Share Asset Info With Prosecutors

Law360, London (November 30, 2020, 8:44 PM GMT) -- Two of Russia's biggest banks seeking to recover more than $700 million in a complex High Court fraud suit have been granted permission to hand over evidence to criminal investigators in Russia. Judge Simon Bryan said lenders PJSC National Bank Trust and Bank Otkritie Financial Corp. could provide so-called "asset disclosure documents" following an order from the Russian criminal court. The lenders launched proceedings in London accusing a Russian billionaire and his sons of fraudulently paying off their company's bank loans using the lenders' own money. The documents in question were filed by Boris Mints and two of his sons — Dmitry and...

