Insurers Fight To Avoid $77M Payout In Ship Seizure Suit

Law360, London (December 1, 2020, 5:23 PM GMT) -- Venezuelan authorities acted lawfully when they seized an oil tanker in a fraud investigation, a group of maritime insurers have said, arguing that as a result they do not have to pay up $77 million to the vessel's owner under a war risk policy. The 35 insurers, including MS Amlin, AXA and Munich Re, said in a defense filing at the High Court that Venezuelan authorities had the right to detain the CV Stealth in 2014. They were investigating trafficking and trading of resources in breach of the South American country's laws on organized crime. The owner of the vessel, Psara...

