Lloyd's Wins Court Approval Of Contract Transfers For Brexit

Law360, London (November 26, 2020, 12:13 PM GMT) -- Lloyd's of London said it has been granted approval by a court in London to transfer a book of European insurance business to its new hub in Belgium, as the market gears up for the end of the Brexit regulatory transition period. The insurance market has said the transfer of a book of European business to Belgium will take place a day before European Union rules cease to apply in Britain. (iStock) The world's largest specialty insurance market said on Wednesday that the so-called Part VII transfer will take place on Dec. 30, a day before European Union rules cease to...

