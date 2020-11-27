DNA Sequencing Trial Wraps, Illumina Rival Seeks Invalidity

Law360, London (November 27, 2020, 6:19 PM GMT) -- Four subsidiaries of Chinese company BGI Group seeking to invalidate patents behind an American company's system for rapid DNA sequencing maintained in closing arguments at trial on Friday that the techniques at issue were obvious based on earlier lessons. MGI Tech Co. Ltd. and three other BGI units, which are being sued by Illumina Cambridge Ltd. for patent infringement, are urging the High Court to revoke the five patents at issue and dismiss the American gene sequencing company's suit. The trial, which began on Nov. 9, wrapped on Friday. Judge Colin Birss told the court that he would hand down judgment...

