Property Cos. Urge Court To Toss Libyan Fund's Revised Suit

Law360, London (November 26, 2020, 4:19 PM GMT) -- Libya's sovereign wealth fund should not have been allowed to bring new claims over the valuation of a real estate development in England, two property consultants and their companies argued at an appeals court on Thursday. Patrick Green QC said that the lower court judge had been "fundamentally mistaken" and failed to properly construe court procedure rules in March, when he allowed the Libyan Investment Authority to amend its conspiracy claim against the businessmen and property consultants, Roger King and Charles Merry, and four construction management businesses. Green, counsel for the men and the companies, said the wealth fund had been...

